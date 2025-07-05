Fair 81°

Thomas C. Hess Killed In E-Bicycle Crash: Coroner

A 76-year-old Pennsylvania man was killed in a crash while riding his electric bicycle on the Fourth of July, authorities in Lehigh County said.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center
Jillian Pikora
Thomas C. Hess was struck by a vehicle while riding his pedal-assist e-bike near Schantz Road and Cetronia Road in Upper Macungie Township around 11:15 a.m. Friday, July 4, officials said.

He was rushed to Lehigh Valley Hospital – Cedar Crest, where he was pronounced dead at 4:15 p.m., according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, July 7, to determine the exact cause and manner of death.

Investigators with the Upper Macungie Township Police Department, the Lehigh County Crash Reconstruction Team, the District Attorney’s Office, and the Coroner’s Office are all handling the case.

Further details about the vehicle or driver involved have not yet been released.

