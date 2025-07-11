Fair 86°

SHARE

Driver Killed In Three-Vehicle Crash In Upper Macungie: Coroner

An 82-year-old man was killed in a crash involving three vehicles in Upper Macungie Township, the Lehigh County Coroner's Office announced on Friday, July 11.

Lehigh County Coroner&#x27;s Office

Lehigh County Coroner's Office

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Lehigh County Coroner's Office & Forensic Center
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The man, whose identity is being withheld to allow his family to grieve, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision at 2:34 p.m., according to the release. The crash occurred on State Route 100 at West Tilghman Street in Upper Macungie.

He was the driver of one of the three vehicles involved in the wreck, officials said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Monday, July 14, at the Lehigh County Coroner's Office and Forensic Center to determine the cause of death.

The Upper Macungie Township Police Department, the Lehigh County Crash Reconstruction Team, and the District Attorney’s Office are investigating the crash. The case remains active and ongoing, and no further information is being released at this time.

to follow Daily Voice Upper Macungie and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE