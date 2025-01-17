Vernon Hatchett also known as Khaliyl Ward, 39, of Glenside, is wanted on multiple charges, including neglect of a care-dependent person and involuntary manslaughter, in the death of his son, Tylim, who was found emaciated and deceased in a Dresher apartment on Sept. 18, 2024, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele said.

Tylim, who had cerebral palsy and was entirely dependent on caregivers, weighed just 58 pounds at the time of his death. An autopsy determined his death was caused by complications of cerebral palsy in the setting of neglect and was ruled a homicide.

Investigators say Vernon Hatchett, who also goes by Khaliyl Ward, visited the apartment earlier in September despite receiving text messages from Tylim’s mother, Sherrilynn Hawkins, about their son’s deteriorating condition. Despite these warnings, Hatchett allegedly failed to provide care, food, or medication to keep his son alive.

Hawkins and her friend, Loretta Harris, were arrested on Dec. 31, 2024, on related charges of neglect and theft by deception. Hatchett remains at large, and authorities have issued a $5,000 reward for information leading to his arrest.

Hatchett is described as a Black male, 5 feet, 10 inches tall, weighing 190 pounds. Officials are urging anyone who sees him to call 911 immediately. Tips on his whereabouts can be directed to Montgomery County Detective James Lavin at 484-674-6527 or Upper Dublin Detective Brian Devlin at 215-646-2101.

