Threats Force Postponement Of Zoning Meeting: PA State Police Dublin

Threats led to the postponement of a zoning meeting in Haycock Township, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Thursday, Sept. 11.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle.

 Photo Credit: Pennsylvania State Police
Jillian Pikora
Email me

Troopers from the Dublin Station were called to Haycock Township, Bucks County, on Monday, Sept. 8 after a local municipal employee received a threatening message, PSP said in the release.

The message prompted officials to postpone the township’s zoning meeting, authorities detailed.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Dublin at 215-249-9191 and reference Incident Number PA2025-1121987.

