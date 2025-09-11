Threats Force Postponement Of Zoning Meeting: PA State Police Dublin

Troopers from the Dublin Station were called to Haycock Township, Bucks County, on Monday, Sept. 8 after a local municipal employee received a threatening message, PSP said in the release.

The message prompted officials to postpone the township’s zoning meeting, authorities detailed.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Dublin at 215-249-9191 and reference Incident Number PA2025-1121987.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Upper Dublin and receive free news updates.