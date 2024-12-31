Fair 51°

Parents, Sister Charged InTylim Hatchett's Death: MontCo DA

Three family members face charges in the death of a 21-year-old man with cerebral palsy after he was found severely neglected in Upper Dublin, authorities announced on Tuesday, Dec. 31,.

 Photo Credit: Montgomery County DA
 Photo Credit: Pixabay/BeatriceBB @beatricebb-2521426
Jillian Pikora
Sherrilynn Hawkins, 42, of Dresher, Loretta Harris, 45, of Philadelphia, and Vernon Hatchett, 39, of Glenside, are accused of neglecting Tylim Hatchett, leading to his death on Sept. 18, 2024, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele and Upper Dublin Police Chief Francis Wheatley said.

Police were called to an apartment complex in Dresher that evening for an unresponsive person. Officers arrived to find Tylim, severely emaciated and weighing just 59 pounds, lying on the floor. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

An autopsy determined his death was caused by complications of cerebral palsy in the setting of neglect and was ruled a homicide. Investigators found Tylim had lost 31 pounds over seven months due to lack of care, Steele said.

Hawkins and Harris, who were paid caregivers through Aveanna Healthcare, allegedly logged hours they didn’t work and left Tylim alone for 82% of the time during the 18 days before his death. Hawkins reportedly texted Vernon Hatchett, Tylim’s father, about the young man’s worsening condition but continued to leave him without food or medication, according to the DA’s office.

Hawkins faces charges of first-degree murder, third-degree murder, neglect of a care-dependent person, theft by deception, and related offenses. Vernon Hatchett is charged with involuntary manslaughter and neglect of a care-dependent person, while Harris faces charges of neglect of a care-dependent person and theft by deception, court records show.

Hawkins was arraigned Tuesday morning, with her preliminary hearing set for Jan. 10, 2025. Harris was expected to be arraigned later that day. Vernon Hatchett is still at large with an active arrest warrant.

