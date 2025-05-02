Man Fires Gun, Barricades Himself In Bucks Co. Home, Charged With Aggravated Assault: PSP

George T. Badulak, 62, was seen firing a handgun into the ground on the 2000 block of Rosedale Road in Milford Township at approximately 2 p.m. on Thursday, May 1, according to a release from PSP Troop M – Dublin Station.

After firing the weapon, Badulak went back inside, prompting troopers and municipal officers to set up a perimeter around the home. He later surrendered without further incident after officers called out to him from outside the residence, PSP said.

Badulak was charged with:

Felony Aggravated Assault – Attempts to cause or causes bodily injury to designated individuals.

Misdemeanor Terroristic Threats with Intent to Terrorize Another.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Summary Harassment – Course of Conduct With No Legitimate Purpose.

Summary Disorderly Conduct – Hazardous/Physically Offensive Condition.

His preliminary arraignment was held before Magisterial District Judge Lisa J. Gaier at 8 p.m. on Thursday, May 1. Bail was set at 10% of $150,000. He is currently being held at Bucks County Correctional Facility after failing to post bail.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Thursday, May 8 at 12:30 p.m. before Judge Gaier.

