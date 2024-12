The theft occurred on Thursday, Aug. 9, 2024, at the district's location on Thomas Free Drive in Nockamixon Township, Bucks County, according to Trooper John Waida of PSP Dublin.

Troopers said the check was stolen from the mail, altered, and later cashed. The stolen amount totaled $5,475, the victim reported.

The investigation into the theft remains ongoing under Trooper Waida's oversight, state police said.

