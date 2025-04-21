Teen Girl Killed, 19-Year-Old Driver Critical After BMW Crashes Into Pole In Chadds Ford: PSP

The single-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Baltimore Pike and Wilmington West Chester Pike in Chadds Ford Township around 3:37 a.m. on Sunday, April 20, PSP Troop K, Media Station said in the release.

Troopers found a 2015 black BMW sedan overturned beside the northbound lanes of Baltimore Pike. Two people were inside the vehicle.

The passenger, a 17-year-old girl from Brookhaven, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver, a 19-year-old man from Media, was taken to Paoli Hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the wreck is urged to contact the PSP Media barracks at 484-840-1000.

