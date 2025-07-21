Sergio Ayala-Vilchis, Drowns In Chadds Ford While With Woman He Met At Nightclub: PSP

The pair met at a Delaware club on Saturday, July 19, and went to the Brandywine Creek in Chadds Ford, Delaware County on Sunday morning to swim, according to Trooper Paul Holdefer.

Around 11:11 a.m., both entered the water near State Route 1 west of Mill Road and swam toward the center of the creek, police said. That’s when Ayala-Vilchis, a citizen of Mexico, began to panic in the current and disappeared under the water.

The woman made it to shore safely but lost sight of Ayala-Vilchis, prompting her to call for help.

First responders from Concordville, Middletown, Longwood, and Kennett Township Fire Departments, along with Riddle Hospital EMS, launched a search and rescue. Middletown Township’s Engine 50 Search and Rescue team later found Ayala-Vilchis’ body submerged in about eight feet of water near where the couple had entered.

The woman fully cooperated with investigators, and the death has been ruled accidental, according to the police.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Unionville-Chadds Ford and receive free news updates.