Brad Rhoades, 52, of Coatesville, was riding a Harley Davidson with his wife Amy Rhoades, 47, as passenger when the crash happened on Route 1 near the Painters Crossing Condominiums around 1:44 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 30, according to troopers.

Investigators said the FedEx driver was attempting to cross the northbound lanes of Route 1 to head south when he pulled directly in front of the motorcycle. The Harley struck the van’s driver side, spinning the van into the northbound lanes.

Brad Rhoades was pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Concordville Firehouse, state police detailed. His wife Amy suffered extensive injuries and was airlifted to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia for treatment.

The FedEx driver remained at the scene, cooperated with investigators, and was transported to the PSP Media station for questioning. Multiple witnesses reported seeing the collision, and the investigation remains ongoing, authorities said.

All lanes of Route 1 reopened around 5:15 p.m. following the crash.

Family and friends who would like to share details about Brad’s life or provide updates on Amy’s condition can email [email protected].

