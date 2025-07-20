Fair 82°

21-Year-Old Swept Away, Dies In Brandywine Creek In Chadds Ford: State Police

A 21-year-old man was found dead in a Pennsylvania creek after being swept away by a fast-moving current, State Police said.

Brandywine Creek

Brandywine Creek

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, in Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County, according to a public information release from PSP.

Troopers said the victim, from Avondale, had been in Brandywine Creek with a friend when he was carried downstream. His friend was able to pull herself from the water and called 911, the report says.

Police said the victim was later found at the bottom of the creek and pulled to the surface by water rescue crews from local fire departments. EMS began life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Pennsylvania State Police is handling the investigation. As of Sunday, the death was ruled accidental.

