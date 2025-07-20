21-Year-Old Swept Away, Dies In Brandywine Creek In Chadds Ford: State Police

The incident happened around 10 a.m. on Sunday, July 20, in Chadds Ford Township, Delaware County, according to a public information release from PSP.

Troopers said the victim, from Avondale, had been in Brandywine Creek with a friend when he was carried downstream. His friend was able to pull herself from the water and called 911, the report says.

Police said the victim was later found at the bottom of the creek and pulled to the surface by water rescue crews from local fire departments. EMS began life-saving measures, but they were unsuccessful.

The name of the victim has not been released.

The Pennsylvania State Police is handling the investigation. As of Sunday, the death was ruled accidental.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Unionville-Chadds Ford and receive free news updates.