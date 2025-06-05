Zahkee Talib-Davis, 14, pleaded guilty to First-Degree Murder and Carrying a Firearm Without a License in Dauphin County Court on Wednesday, June 5, 2025, officials said.

He was 13 when he fatally shot 18-year-old Tyron Perrin inside an apartment in the 3600 block of Brookridge Terrace in Susquehanna Township around 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 4, 2024, police said at the time.

Officers arrived to find Tyron unconscious. The Dauphin County Coroner’s Office confirmed he died of a gunshot wound to the chest and ruled the death a homicide on Friday, June 7, 2024.

Zahkee was charged as an adult and has remained incarcerated at Dauphin County Prison since his arrest on June 5, 2024. His sentencing date has not yet been announced.

Tyron Perrin was a senior at Susquehanna Township High School and was set to graduate on Friday, June 7, 2024. His final public Facebook post, shared in September 2023, read: “Blessed to see another Year 🎉❤️#🔞”

His friend list included Tyemeshia Miller, a pregnant 19-year-old who was also shot and killed in a separate case just weeks before his death.

A GoFundMe was launched to support Tyron's family and funeral costs. Click here to donate.

