Susquehanna Township Police SUV Involved In Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash On Route 22: PennDOT

The violent collision happened just before 1 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 8, at Walnut Street/Route 22 near North 38th Street, on the border of Susquehanna and Lower Paxton townships, PennDOT said.

511PA first reported the crash at 12:44 p.m., stating that it occurred between 39th Street and Park Street in Susquehanna Township. All lanes were closed as of 3:12 p.m. while emergency crews worked the scene. The roadway reopened around 5:15 p.m., officials said.

The Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg is leading the investigation and is expected to release additional details soon, according to Trooper Megan Frazer. The circumstances surrounding the crash, including the involvement of the police vehicle, have not yet been disclosed.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

