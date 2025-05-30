Ronald White, 49, was spotted around 11:40 p.m. on Thursday, May 29 in the 2500 block of Canby Street in Harrisburg after police were alerted to a possible stolen vehicle traveling east on the 2200 block of Herr Street, authorities detailed in the release.

Officers located the vehicle and made contact with White. But as the investigation unfolded, police say White “aggressively operated his vehicle in an attempt to flee,” striking and dragging a Penbrook Police officer with the vehicle. The officer was rolled along the street before becoming free of the car.

Despite suffering moderate injuries, the officer was stabilized at the scene and transported to a hospital for further treatment, police said.

A pursuit ensued, with assistance from Harrisburg City, Swatara Township, Lower Paxton Township, Hummelstown, and Derry Township police departments. Officers used multiple vehicle intervention techniques before successfully stopping White’s car with stop sticks in Derry Township.

White was taken into custody and denied bail by MDJ Urutia, police noted.

He faces multiple charges, including:

Felony Aggravated Assault Of A Law Enforcement Officer.

Felony Aggravated Assault.

Misdemeanor Recklessly Endangering Another Person.

Felony Receiving Stolen Property.

Felony Fleeing Or Attempting To Elude Police.

Misdemeanor Obstruction Of Justice.

Anyone with additional information is urged to contact Susquehanna Township Police at 717-652-8265.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Susquehanna Township and receive free news updates.