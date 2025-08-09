Motorcycle, Multiple Vehicles Crash Shuts Down I-81 North In Dauphin County

The crash happened just after 9 p.m. near mile marker 69.7, shortly after the on-ramp and about one mile north of Exit 67 (US 22 East/PA 230 East – Harrisburg/Cameron Street), according to Pennsylvania Department of Transportation spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

PennDOT’s 511PA system reported a lane restriction was in place starting at 9:04 p.m., with an anticipated reopening time of 11:55 p.m. The last update was issued at 10:05 p.m.

I-81 North was closed at Exit 67 as Pennsylvania State Police conducted a reconstruction of the scene, Schreffler said in the release issued at 10:12 p.m. The roadway reopened just before midnight.

No official details have been released regarding injuries, and authorities have not confirmed whether the crash was fatal.

