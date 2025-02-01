Hunters Find Human Remains In Harrisburg Homeless Encampment: Susquehanna Police

Hunters found the remains north of Elmerton Avenue near Kohn Road around 1:40 p.m. and alerted the Susquehanna Township Police Department, officials said.

Detectives are working with the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and Pennsylvania Capitol Police to determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Authorities have not released identifying details about the remains or the potential cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Clee Tilman at ctilman@susquehannatwp.com or by calling 717-652-8265.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Susquehanna Township and receive free news updates.