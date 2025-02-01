Fair 30°

SHARE

Hunters Find Human Remains In Harrisburg Homeless Encampment: Susquehanna Police

Human remains were discovered in a homeless encampment in a wooded area of Susquehanna Township, sparking an investigation, authorities announced on Saturday, Feb. 1.

Susquehanna Regional Police.

Susquehanna Regional Police.

 Photo Credit: Susquehanna Regional Police
Police lights.

Police lights.

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Hunters found the remains north of Elmerton Avenue near Kohn Road around 1:40 p.m. and alerted the Susquehanna Township Police Department, officials said.

Detectives are working with the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and Pennsylvania Capitol Police to determine the circumstances surrounding the discovery.

Authorities have not released identifying details about the remains or the potential cause of death.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Clee Tilman at ctilman@susquehannatwp.com or by calling 717-652-8265.

to follow Daily Voice Susquehanna Township and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE