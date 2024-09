The crash was first reported on Rt 22 West at Exit: PA 39 - Linglestown/Rockville at 11:38 p.m., according to Schreffler and 511PA.

It is a single vehicle crash with one fatality confirmed just after midnight on Monday, Sept. 16, Schreffler told us.

The road is closed between Exit 39 and Exit: PA 443 - Fishing Creek.

This is a developing situation. Check back here for updates.

