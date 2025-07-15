Fatal Crash Closes I-81 Northbound In Dauphin County Overnight: PennDOT

The deadly collision happened near mile marker 68.5 around 11 p.m., according to PennDOT spokesperson Fritzi Schreffler.

A passenger car slammed into the back of a tractor-trailer in the northbound lanes of I-81, prompting an emergency response and lane closures between Exit 67 for US 22 East/PA 230 East – Harrisburg/Cameron Street and Exit 69 for Progress Avenue.

Initially, only the left and center lanes were shut down, with traffic being diverted via the Progress Avenue ramp. However, by 11:55 p.m., all northbound lanes were fully closed as the scene escalated into a full closure operation.

Schreffler confirmed the crash resulted in at least one fatality. The incident was not in a construction zone but occurred in the traffic backlog, she clarified in a follow-up message at 12:24 a.m.

Pennsylvania State Police and emergency crews were on scene conducting a crash reconstruction and cleanup, which extended into the early morning hours of Tuesday, July 15.

No further information, including the identity of the victim or possible contributing factors, was immediately released.

