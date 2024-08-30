Car Slams Into Pole, Stone Wall In Susquehanna Township

The Susquehanna Township Police and multiple fire departments were called to the crash in the area of Walnut Street and Oak Street around 4:30 p.m., according to a release by the Susquehanna Township Police.

"This crash resulted in the pole being sheared off with wires down in the roadway," police said.

The area of Walnut Street, between North Progress Avenue and North 36th Street was closed for hours after the crash for the investigation, repairs by PP&L, and clean up, authorities explained.

It's unclear if anyone was injured in the crash. Check back here for possible updates.

