Bus Driver Shortage Forces Susquehanna Township School Closures

The district first posted around 5 a.m. that two schools would not open due to “unexpected transportation issues.” Later in the morning, officials confirmed that the closures were the direct result of not having enough bus drivers.

“Today’s closure … is the result of a bus driver shortage. The district is actively working with our transportation department to develop both short- and long-term strategies to address these challenges. Our priority is to ensure reliable transportation so that student learning is not negatively impacted moving forward,” the district said in a statement.

Other schools in the district remain open and are following their normal cycle day schedule.

