‘Brown Water’ Nightmare Hits Some Dauphin County Twps. After Rogue Hydrant Use: Veolia Warns

Taps are spewing brown water and pressure is dropping in homes across Marysville and Susquehanna Township — and it’s no accident. 

Veolia sounded the alarm on Wednesday, June 25, blaming an unauthorized hydrant use near Deer Path Woods for wreaking havoc on the local water system.

The incident triggered widespread discoloration, prompting the company to launch emergency flushing operations in both communities, they said in a notice issued at 9:25 a.m.

"We’re responding to a system disturbance caused by hydrant use," Veolia said. “Flushing is underway to fix discolored water issues.”

Residents can expect dark, dirty-looking water and low pressure throughout the day.

The company is urging anyone still seeing brown or rusty water to:

  • Run cold water for 5 to 10 minutes
  • Still gross after 24 hours? Call 888-299-8972 immediately

Veolia apologized for the mess and thanked customers for not freaking out — yet.

