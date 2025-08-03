Two Killed After Stewartstown Borough House Fire: York County Coroner

The blaze broke out around 6:01 a.m. at 2 North Main Street, where crews from the Eureka Volunteer Fire & Ambulance Company arrived to find heavy smoke pouring from the second floor, eaves, and roof, according to Fire Chief Todd Gibney.

Firefighters forced entry and battled flames on the second floor while initiating a search and rescue. Two unconscious adults were found inside and removed in cardiac arrest. Emergency crews performed lifesaving interventions before rushing them to WellSpan York Hospital, where both victims were later pronounced dead, the coroner said. Autopsies are scheduled for Monday, Aug. 4 at 10 a.m.

At least one pet was also rescued from the home, officials said.

The fire was upgraded to a second alarm, bringing additional EMS transport units and mutual aid from departments including Shrewsbury, New Freedom, Glen Rock, Fawn Grove, Winterstown, Red Lion, YAUFR, Parkton in Baltimore County, and Norrisville in Harford County.

While extinguishing the flames, one firefighter fell through a hole in the second floor and was transported to York Hospital for evaluation. No other injuries were reported.

The State Police Fire Marshal and Southern Regional Police are investigating the cause of the fire.

The building, constructed around 1905, originally served as a bank, later housed the Stewartstown Library, and more recently became a private residence, Chief Gibney noted.

