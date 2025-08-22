Jennifer Troch, 41, and Michael Shores Jr., 54, both of the first block of North Main Street, were found unconscious on the second floor of a burning home at 2 North Main Street on Sunday, Aug. 3. Firefighters forced entry, carried the pair out in cardiac arrest, and rushed them to WellSpan York Hospital, where they were pronounced dead. Autopsies confirmed both died from gunshot wounds to the head, according to the York County Coroner.

Southern Regional Police have classified the case as a joint arson and death investigation but emphasized it was an isolated incident tied to activities in the home and that there is no threat to the community.

A GoFundMe titled “In Memory of Jen: Helping Taylor, Mylie and Harper” was launched by organizer Gina Prego to provide support for Troch’s three daughters. As of Monday, Aug. 11, more than $1,200 has been raised toward a $6,500 goal.

“Jen was a beautiful person who was taken from her family and friends way too soon. Her smile and laughter will forever be etched in our hearts,” the fundraiser reads. “Jen loved her girls, Taylor, Mylie, and Harper, more than anything, and her memory will live on through them.”

Funds will go directly to Troch’s daughters to help with school, college, and their future goals. Taylor, her eldest, is preparing to graduate high school this year.

The fire drew a second-alarm response, with mutual aid from departments across York County and northern Maryland. At least one pet was rescued from the home, and a firefighter was injured after falling through the second floor, officials said.

Troch, a Maryland native, worked as a clinical assistant at University of Maryland Medical Center and previously at Greater Baltimore Medical Center, according to public records and her social media. She earned her CNA license through the American Red Cross and studied at the Community College of Baltimore County. Read more about her here.

Michael Shores Jr., a Baltimore native and longtime Beef Baron’s vendor at the Baltimore Farmer’s Market, was also killed in the shooting. Read his story here.

Click here to donate to the GoFundMe.

