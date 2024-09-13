Shots Fired During Armed Robbery In High spire, Suspect At Large: Police

The robbery happened at the Highland Mart Fuel Market in Highspire at 9:46 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 11.

The store clerk described the suspects to the police as "an unknown individual wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with an 'I (heart) MY GIRLFRIEND' iron-on decal on the front, black long pants, and a black ski mask," as stated in the release.

The man "entered the store displaying a handgun and fired three rounds inside the store," the police wrote, noting that "the employee was not injured in the incident."

This isn't the first time the has happened, "an unknown individual wearing a red hooded Adidas sweatshirt, long black pants, and a black ski mask entered the store displaying a handgun and demanded money" at 9:54 p.m. on Aug. 21, the police explained.

That time, no shots were fired, according to the police.

The suspect got away with "an undetermined amount of money," and is wanted by the police.

Above are two photographs of the suspect(s).

Anyone with information about the suspect(s) or who has experienced a similar event, is asked to contact Highspire Police Detective, Chris Santiago at 717-939-9866 ext. 1105.

