Officers responded to the scene just after 9 a.m., Steelton Borough Police said. The suspect, a woman driving a gray SUV, fled before their arrival.

Investigators are asking the public to help identify her.

Anyone with information should contact the Steelton Police Department by submitting an anonymous Crimewatch tip, calling 717-939-9841, or emailing Cpl. Martin at kmartin@steeltonpa.com.

