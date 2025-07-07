Officer-Involved Shooting Shuts Down Soul Lounge In Steelton: Mayor

The gunfire erupted around 4 a.m. near Pine Street and River Alley, Steelton Mayor Ciera Dent said in a statement later that day. Officers were responding to a shooting when a suspect allegedly pointed a gun at one of them, leading the officer to return fire, according to Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo.

The suspect, who had already shot another person, was struck by police and hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The original shooting victim is also being treated for injuries that are not considered serious, Chardo added.

North Front Street (Route 230) was closed between Locust Street and Frank S. Brown Boulevard until about 9 a.m. as investigators processed the scene.

Dauphin County’s Criminal Investigation Division is handling the case. As of late Sunday, no charges had been announced.

Following the violence, Mayor Dent issued an emergency proclamation forcing Soul Lounge to “cease all activities” until the Steelton Borough Council can be briefed.

“In response to this event and the ongoing safety concerns surrounding the establishment, I have issued an Emergency Proclamation, effective immediately, ordering that all activities at Soul Lounge on North Front Street cease and desist,” she said. “The safety and well-being of our residents is my top priority.”

She emphasized that the borough is fully cooperating with CID’s investigation.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Steelton police at 717-939-9841.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Steelton-Highspire and receive free news updates.