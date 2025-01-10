Neglected Rottweiler Rescued In Highspire: Police

The dog was found by a concerned citizen, prompting police to execute a search warrant, authorities said. Veterinary professionals are now caring for the animal while officials work to determine the extent of the alleged neglect, according to the Highspire Police Department.

The investigation remains active, and further details were not immediately available. Police say they’re collaborating with veterinary experts and the Highspire Borough Council to address the situation.

“This is a serious matter, and we are grateful for the community’s support as we work to ensure the welfare of this animal and others,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Highspire Police Department immediately.

