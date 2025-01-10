Mostly Cloudy 30°

Neglected Rottweiler Rescued In Highspire: Police

A Rottweiler showing signs of severe neglect has been rescued and is receiving treatment as part of a Highspire animal cruelty investigation, police announced late Friday, Jan. 10.

The rescued rottweiler.

 Photo Credit: Highspire Borough PD
Police lights. 

 Photo Credit: Upper Allen Township PD
The dog was found by a concerned citizen, prompting police to execute a search warrant, authorities said. Veterinary professionals are now caring for the animal while officials work to determine the extent of the alleged neglect, according to the Highspire Police Department.

The investigation remains active, and further details were not immediately available. Police say they’re collaborating with veterinary experts and the Highspire Borough Council to address the situation.

“This is a serious matter, and we are grateful for the community’s support as we work to ensure the welfare of this animal and others,” police said in a statement.

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the Highspire Police Department immediately.

