Nathaniel H. Clipp, 23, was arrested after Highspire Police responded to a domestic violence call on the 1st block of Ann Street at 8:56 p.m. on Tuesday, July 29, according to the department.

Investigators determined that Clipp had assaulted a female victim and intentionally caused an injury to the family’s six-month-old Australian Shepherd and Pitbull mix, police said.

The dog was rushed by officers to Shores Veterinary Care Center for emergency treatment. Despite efforts to save it, the puppy’s injuries were too severe, and it had to be euthanized, authorities reported.

Officers on scene personally covered the veterinary expenses “out of pocket” due to the owners’ lack of funds, the release noted.

Clipp was arrested on scene and charged with Simple Assault, Cruelty to Animals, and Harassment, police said. His preliminary arraignment was held at the Dauphin County Booking Center, and he will face a court appearance before Judge Judy at 50 Canal Street in Royalton.

