Matthew Randolph, 47, of Highspire, died in a crash at North Second and Lincoln Street in Steelton on Tuesday night, according to the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office.

An autopsy performed Wednesday morning determined Randolph died from multiple traumatic injuries. His manner of death was ruled accidental.

The time and cause of the crash remain unknown. Steelton police and the Dauphin County Accident Reconstruction Team are continuing to investigate. No charges have been filed.

Video posted to social media showed debris scattered across the intersection and at least one overturned vehicle.

Randolph worked as a forklift operator at Lennox, according to his social media.

He had past convictions for misdemeanor drug possession, paraphernalia, and traffic violations including failure to wear a seatbelt and obedience to traffic control devices, court records show. It is unclear if any of these factors contributed to the crash.

Additional information about his life was not immediately available. His family can share more details with Daily Voice by emailing jpikora@dailyvoice.com.

