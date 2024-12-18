Gregory Bucher, 59, Missing From Steelton, Believed Suicidal: Police

Gregory Leon Bucher, 59, who was last seen on the 500 block of North Front Street around 11 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 16, the police explained.

Bucher is believed to be suicidal and struggling with mental health.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact police anonymously by submitting a Crimewatch tip, calling 717-939-9841, or emailing Officer Fuller at jfuller@steeltonpa.com.

If you or someone you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, help is available by calling or texting the Suicide & Crisis Lifeline at 988.

