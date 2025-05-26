Fair 70°

Fatal Crash Between Car, Motorcycle Shuts Down Front Street In Steelton (Developing)

A crash involving a car and motorcycle killed two people and shut down a major road in Dauphin County, fire police at the scene confirmed on Monday, May 27.

The collision happened around 3:24 p.m. on South Front Street in Steelton Borough, prompting a full emergency response and the arrival of the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office, according to Dauphin County Emergency Dispatch.

Steelton Borough Police confirmed they are the primary agency on scene. As of 6:15 p.m., the crash scene was still active.

First responders blocked South Front Street from Chambers Street to Eisenhower Boulevard — a closure stretching nearly two miles. Officials said the road is expected to remain closed for several more hours.

Further details, including the identities of those killed and the cause of the crash, have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

