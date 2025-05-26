Fatal Crash Between Car, Motorcycle Shuts Down Front Street In Steelton (Developing)

The collision happened around 3:24 p.m. on South Front Street in Steelton Borough, prompting a full emergency response and the arrival of the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office, according to Dauphin County Emergency Dispatch.

Steelton Borough Police confirmed they are the primary agency on scene. As of 6:15 p.m., the crash scene was still active.

First responders blocked South Front Street from Chambers Street to Eisenhower Boulevard — a closure stretching nearly two miles. Officials said the road is expected to remain closed for several more hours.

Further details, including the identities of those killed and the cause of the crash, have not been released.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

