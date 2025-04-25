Now her parents, Debra Burnett, 28, and Fritz Volcy, 26, are charged with third-degree murder and endangering the welfare of children.

Shocking Discovery Inside Steelton Home

Steelton police rushed to the family's home on the 500 block of St. Mary’s Drive around 9:30 a.m. Friday, March 7, for reports of a child in cardiac arrest.

Officers found Zora unresponsive, her limbs stiff, and her face smeared with blood and mucus, according to court documents.

In her bedroom, officers found ripped foil and a small rock-like substance on the floor. Additional drug paraphernalia, including pill bottles, jars of marijuana, and suspected fentanyl pills stamped with cartoon characters, were found throughout the home.

There were no baby gates or barriers to stop the children from accessing rooms filled with drugs, police said.

Fentanyl In Blood, Stomach, And Liver

Detective Santana-Caraballo, who filed the affidavit, attended Zora’s autopsy on March 11. Lab results from NMS Labs revealed fentanyl in her blood, gastric fluid, and liver.

The Dauphin County Coroner ruled her death a homicide caused by acute fentanyl toxicity.

Investigators said the parents allowed their children to live in a home with "unrestricted access to controlled substances, showing a conscious disregarding for the value of human life."

Parents Jailed, Court Dates Set

Burnett was arraigned Thursday, April 24, and ordered held without bail at Dauphin County Prison. Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 20 at 9 a.m..

Volcy, who also faces tampering with evidence charges for allegedly trying to hide the drugs, remains incarcerated on unrelated charges. Volcy has a lengthy criminal record, although the charges have often been withdrawn or changed.

GoFundMe Under Review

A GoFundMe titled “In Memory of Little Zora” was launched listing Debra Burnett as the beneficiary. The fundraiser described Zora’s death as an "unexpected tragedy" and requested funds for funeral expenses and support for her surviving sister. More than $4,300 was raised before new donations were disabled.

Daily Voice has contacted GoFundMe for verification, and the company’s trust and safety team is reviewing the campaign, as of 3 p.m. on Friday, April 25, donating to the fundraiser was disabled.

Remembering Zora

Zora was remembered in her obituary for her "boundless curiosity" and the "immeasurable joy and light" she brought to everyone she met.

Her radiant smile, beaming with six tiny teeth, "just melted your heart," her family wrote.

Zora's funeral was held Thursday, March 20, at Faith Refuge Church Ministries in Harrisburg.

She was survived by her parents, two sisters, and numerous extended family members.

Read her full obituary here.

