The break-in occurred at Raja Quick Pick Mart, located at 441 South Front Street, around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, according to Steelton Borough Police.

The suspect forced their way into the store, damaging the entrance and stealing items, authorities said.

The total loss, including the stolen goods and damages, exceeded $8,000, police detailed.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is urged to contact Steelton police. Tips can be submitted by calling 717-939-9841, or by emailing Officer Fuller at jfuller@steeltonpa.com.

