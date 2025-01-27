Fair 33°

SHARE

$8K Burglary At Raja Quick Pick Mart: Steelton Police

A burglar caused over $8,000 in damages and theft at a Steelton convenience store, police announced.

The burglary at Raja Quick Pick Mart.

The burglary at Raja Quick Pick Mart.

 Photo Credit: Steelton Police
Steelton police SUV.

Steelton police SUV.

 Photo Credit: Facebook/Steelton PD
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

The break-in occurred at Raja Quick Pick Mart, located at 441 South Front Street, around 4:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 21, 2025, according to Steelton Borough Police.

The suspect forced their way into the store, damaging the entrance and stealing items, authorities said.

The total loss, including the stolen goods and damages, exceeded $8,000, police detailed.

Anyone with information about the suspect or the incident is urged to contact Steelton police. Tips can be submitted by calling 717-939-9841, or by emailing Officer Fuller at jfuller@steeltonpa.com.

to follow Daily Voice Steelton-Highspire and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE