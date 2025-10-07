1 Killed, 1 Hurt In Steelton Shooting; Helicopter Circles Standoff, Schools Locked Down

Two people were shot on South 4th Street near Locust Street around 2:15 p.m., Dauphin County District Attorney Fran Chardo confirmed. One victim, a male, died from his injuries while another was hospitalized.

A heavy police presence quickly converged on the scene, shutting down several blocks as a Pennsylvania State Police helicopter circled overhead.

At nearly the same time, a standoff began at a home in the 100 block of South 2nd Street near Swatara Street. Officers armed with rifles surrounded the residence while drones flew overhead. A K9 unit entered the home around 4:30 p.m. as the standoff continued.

Steelton Mayor Ciera Dent confirmed the active situation in a Facebook post. “I can confirm that there has been a shooting in the borough. This is still a very active situation. We are asking for people traveling in the borough to avoid the vicinity of S. 4th between Locust and Walnut Streets,” she wrote. Dent urged the public to keep both law enforcement officers and affected families in their prayers.

The violence prompted Steelton-Highspire School District to initiate lockdown procedures. “Out of an abundance of caution, our schools are currently in lockdown due to an incident in the community. No one will be permitted to enter or exit any district buildings while the lockdown remains in effect,” the district said in a message on its homepage.

Dismissal was delayed until police cleared the scene, though officials stressed that all students and staff were safe.

Police from multiple jurisdictions, including Pennsylvania State Police and local departments, remained on scene into the evening as the investigation continued.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Steelton-Highspire and receive free news updates.