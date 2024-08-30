Asiyah Sara Mowatt-Mays, 18, was charged with homicide by vehicle, aggravated assault by vehicle, receiving stolen property and other charges related to the July 29 crash that killed a 15-year-old boy and injured two others, authorities said.

The fatal crash occurred at the intersection of Stenton and Evergreen Avenues in the Wyndmoor section of Springfield Township at 4:51 a.m., according to Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele, Springfield Township Police Chief Michael E. Pitkow, and as detailed in the affidavit of probable cause.

Springfield Township Police arrived to find a white 2004 Infiniti and a red 2020 Hyundai, both resting on their sides and severely damaged. A 15-year-old boy, unconscious and lying on the sidewalk, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 14-year-old boy was found unconscious and severely injured, also outside of the vehicle. The defendant was found outside of the Hyundai, suffering from extensive injuries to her face and eye. The driver and sole occupant of the Infiniti had to be extracted from his vehicle and was severely injured.

Initially, Mowatt-Mats claimed to have been a passenger but it was later determined by camera footage, witness statements, and forensics that she was the driver and the younger teenage boys were her passengers, according to the affidavit.

An investigation by Springfield Police and the Montgomery County Detective Bureau found that the Hyundai had been reported stolen from nearby Chestnut Hill on July 27, the DA said.

According to eyewitness accounts and data from both vehicles’ airbag control module, Mowatt-Mays was driving the Hyundai at 47 mph northbound on East Evergreen Avenue and failed to stop for a steady red signal at Stenton Avenue, the DA said.

Her vehicle was struck by the Infinity that was traveling at approximately 60 mph. After the impact, the Hyundai rotated 180 degrees striking the curb and rolling until the vehicle came to rest on its passenger side. The Infinity continued in a northeast direction striking the curb and rolling to an uncontrolled rest on to the driver’s side.

No occupants in either vehicle were wearing seatbelts, and evidence indicates that the deceased and injured teens were hanging out of the windows at the time of the crash, the DA said.

Mowatt-Mays was arraigned on Thursday, Aug. 29, by Magisterial District Judge Adam T. Katzman, who set bail at $250,000 cash. A bail review hearing was set for Friday, Aug. 30, before a Court of Common Pleas judge.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 1:30 p.m., Sept. 10, before Magisterial District Judge Kate McGill.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Springfield Township and receive free news updates.