Tess Kathryn Fox, most recently of Springfield, Pennsylvania but formerly of West Deptford, New Jersey, died on Saturday, Sept. 14 as a result of the crash on Interstate 95 near Philadelphia International Airport on Saturday, Sept. 7, Pennsylvania State Police told Daily Voice on Thursday, Sept. 19, and as detailed in obituary published by McGuinness Funeral Homes.

She was an organ donor, according to the obituary.

Tess was born in Voorhees, NJ, and raised in West Deptford, NJ. She went on to graduate with the class of 2010 from Ursuline Academy and then earned her Bachelor of Arts degree at the University of Delaware in 2014.

She was a Brand Development Specialist for Flashfood, after working for Dietz & Watson and Campbell Soup.

Tess was passionate about many things away from work but most of all, hiking, neighborhood walks with her husband Kevin Merkle, working out, traveling, and spending time with her dog, Cheese, her obit said.

Meanwhile, more than $90,000 has been raised in a GoFundMe campaign to cover medical, funeral and other expenses.

Organized by Kevin's sister, Brittany Whalen, the GoFundMe included this comment from Kevin:

“Last night the world lost an incredibly beautiful person. Tess was and will always be loved by so many and her memory will continue to live on through all of us. Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for your constant prayer and extremely generous donations over the past week. We are so very appreciative to have a strong community backing us all during this unfathomable time. Rest easy to my forever love.”

In addition to her husband, Kevin Merkle; Tess is survived by her parents, Terence J. and Judith A. Fox; brother, Ian Fox; and niece, Mary Dobbs.

As Tess loved yellow, the family asked that you plant something yellow in her memory.

Her visitation will be held at the McGuinness Funeral Home, 34 Hunter St. in Woodbury, New Jersey at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 22, 9 to 10:30 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23.

Her funeral mass will be held at Holy Angels Parish at St. Patrick's R. C. Church, 86 Cooper Street in Woodbury, NJ at 11 a.m. on Monday, Sept. 23. Her body will be interred at New Saint Mary's Cemetery in Bellmawr, NJ.

For those who cannot attend Tess's funeral, click the link to view the live stream of her services on Monday, Sept. 23: https://client.tribucast.com/tcid/f24099403838965

As stated in her obituary:

"Tess will always be remembered as an intensely loyal wife, daughter, sister and friend who loved spending time at the beach, exploring quaint little towns and attending fall festivals. . . .Even in passing her generosity was evident by the gift of her organs so that others could live."

Click here to view or donate to the GoFundMe and here to view Tess Fox's complete obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Springfield Township and receive free news updates.