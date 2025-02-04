Fair 35°

Strong-Arm Robbery Suspect Sought At York Family Dollar: Police

A man violently robbed a Family Dollar in York and remains at large, Spring Garden Township police announced on Tuesday, Feb. 4.

The strong-arm robbery suspect at Family Dollar. 

 Photo Credit: Spring Garden Township PD
The Family Dollar where the robbery happened.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps (Street View)
Jillian Pikora
The robbery happened at the store located at 1025 Mt. Rose Ave. around 7:45 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 3, police said.

The suspect is described as a Black man, approximately 50 to 60 years old, about 6 feet tall with a medium build. He is bald, has a short gray beard, and wears black-framed glasses, according to authorities.

Police released surveillance images of the suspect and are asking for the public's help in identifying him.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Spring Garden Township police at 717-843-0851. Tips can also be submitted via email to Det. James Hott at jhott@sgtpd.org. 

