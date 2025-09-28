Foggy Fatal Crash Closes I-83 Ramp In York County: Dispatch

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on the southbound Exit 40A/Limekiln Road ramp in Fairview Township, according to dispatchers. Emergency crews responded and remained on the scene for more than three hours.

The York County Coroner’s Office was called shortly after the crash, dispatch confirmed. It has not been released whether anyone else was injured.

The ramp, located just before the entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike on the northern edge of York County, was shut down following the crash. According to 511PA, the closure remained in place as of late Sunday morning, with no word on when it would reopen.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

