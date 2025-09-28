Fair 69°

Foggy Fatal Crash Closes I-83 Ramp In York County: Dispatch

A deadly single-vehicle crash in foggy conditions closed a ramp off Interstate 83 in York County on Sunday morning, Sept. 28, emergency dispatch confirmed.

The ramp where the fatal crash happened on a foggy Sunday morning on I-83.

 Photo Credit: 511PA/PennDOT
Jillian Pikora
Read More Stories

The crash happened around 7:30 a.m. on the southbound Exit 40A/Limekiln Road ramp in Fairview Township, according to dispatchers. Emergency crews responded and remained on the scene for more than three hours.

The York County Coroner’s Office was called shortly after the crash, dispatch confirmed. It has not been released whether anyone else was injured.

The ramp, located just before the entrance to the Pennsylvania Turnpike on the northern edge of York County, was shut down following the crash. According to 511PA, the closure remained in place as of late Sunday morning, with no word on when it would reopen.

Pennsylvania State Police are investigating.

