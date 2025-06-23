Quinzell “Chucky” Mickey, 41, was convicted of first-degree murder for gunning down 33-year-old William Stafford in the middle of the night on Saturday, April 15, 2023, outside the Park Springs Apartment Community in East Vincent Township.

He now faces life in prison.

Cold-Blooded Killing Caught On Camera

Surveillance footage captured the brutal slaying in chilling detail. Mickey and Stafford had arrived together in a white Ford Taurus around 2:30 a.m., investigators said. The two men got out and walked to the trunk. Then Mickey re-entered the driver’s seat, stepped back out, and opened fire on Stafford.

As Stafford collapsed, Mickey stood over him and shot him twice more — execution-style. Mickey then punched the dying man and searched his pockets, removing items before fleeing the scene on foot, authorities said.

Stafford was pronounced dead at the scene. A trail of blood led from his body. His girlfriend and daughter were home asleep.

Flight Into Woods, Then Months On The Run

Video later showed Mickey returning to his apartment, changing clothes, and briefly walking back toward the scene before police arrived. He then vanished into the woods.

He remained on the run for nearly four months. On Tuesday, Aug. 1, 2023, Mickey surrendered to Philadelphia police.

“After being on the run for four months, the defendant finally realized that it was time to face the repercussions of his actions,” then-District Attorney Deb Ryan said. “The community is safer now that he is behind bars.”

ID'd By Residents, Girlfriend Gave Key Details

Two employees from the apartment complex immediately identified Mickey as the man in the video. His girlfriend told detectives he arrived sweaty and out of breath that night, said he’d “been in a fight,” and warned he was “going to jail.” He changed clothes, then left again.

Police later searched his apartment and found bloodstained evidence.

Mickey was already barred from owning a gun due to a prior felony aggravated assault conviction, authorities said.

Charges And Conviction

Mickey was charged with:

Murder of the First Degree.

Robbery.

Possession of a Firearm Prohibited.

Carrying a Firearm Without a License.

He was denied bail and ultimately convicted by a jury after a week-long trial. Sentencing will be scheduled at a later date, but a life term is mandatory.

“This was a senseless, cold-blooded, execution-style murder,” DA Ryan said. “The defendant had no legal right to own a gun and now has tragically ended the life of a young man who leaves behind a family, including his children.”

The case was prosecuted by Deputy District Attorney Jessica Yurick and Assistant District Attorney Kimberly Kaelin. The investigation was led by Chester County Detectives with assistance from East Vincent Township and Philadelphia police.

