Souderton Area School Board Member William Formica is accused of writing on social media that Kamala Harris performed a sex act in response to a question about the vice president's political accomplishments.

Parents and teachers have criticized Formica’s post as sexist and misogynistic, and say the Republican has a history of making offensive comments, including around LGBTQ issues.

A petition is circulating asking Formica to resign.

In a note to the community, Superintendent of Schools Frank Gallagher wrote in part:

"Last week, one of our School Board members used inappropriate language and poor judgment in a comment posted on social media regarding Vice President Kamala Harris. The comment has been shared widely and has received a significant amount of attention in our community."

"Words matter. Respect matters," Gallagher continued. "Our schools and offices must be spaces where diverse opinions are honored – but where respect is required."

He asked for more time for the board to “process this situation.”

