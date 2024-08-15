Fair 81°

SHARE

School Board Member William Formica Urged To Step Down

A school board member in Montgomery County is being asked by some parents to resign after making disparaging remarks about Vice President Kamala Harris.

Souderton High School

Souderton High School

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories

Souderton Area School Board Member William Formica is accused of writing on social media that Kamala Harris performed a sex act in response to a question about the vice president's political accomplishments.

Parents and teachers have criticized Formica’s post as sexist and misogynistic, and say the Republican has a history of making offensive comments, including around LGBTQ issues.

A petition is circulating asking Formica to resign.

In a note to the community, Superintendent of Schools Frank Gallagher wrote in part: 

"Last week, one of our School Board members used inappropriate language and poor judgment in a comment posted on social media regarding Vice President Kamala Harris. The comment has been shared widely and has received a significant amount of attention in our community."

"Words matter. Respect matters," Gallagher continued. "Our schools and offices must be spaces where diverse opinions are honored – but where respect is required."

He asked for more time for the board to “process this situation.”

to follow Daily Voice Souderton-Telford and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE