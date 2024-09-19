Partly Cloudy 64°

Overturned Truck Shuts Route 309 In Telford

A serious crash closed Route 309 Thursday morning, Sept. 19 in Bucks County.

Rollover crash at Augustine Road.

 Photo Credit: PADOT
Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine

The PA DOT site shows all lanes were closed between Exit PA 563 and Exit PA 152 in Telford.

Traffic cameras show an overturned truck at Augustine Road.

