Tristan Richard Zawick, 22, of Whitehall, and Jacquan Tenasse, 18, of Slatington, have been charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and criminal conspiracy to commit rape, officials announced on Saturday, Feb. 8.

Slatington police were called to a home in the 200 block of Walnut Street just before 7 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 7, where officers found the victim in the basement, prosecutors said. She told investigators that Zawick and Tenasse raped her, tied her wrists with a cord and that Tenasse strangled her during the attack.

Zawick was arrested at the home and arraigned on additional charges, including felony sexual assault and misdemeanor indecent assault. He is being held at Lehigh County Jail on $400,000 bail, with a preliminary hearing set for 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 13.

Tenasse, who was not present when police arrived, is also facing charges of felony strangulation, sexual assault, and unlawful restraint. An arrest warrant has been issued for his capture.

The case remains under investigation by the Lehigh County District Attorney’s Special Victims Unit and Slatington Police. Chief Deputy District Attorney Sara Moyer and Senior Deputy District Attorney Sarah K. Heimbach are prosecuting the case.

