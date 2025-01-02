Jesse James Rutt, 41, was discovered in the quarry on the 300 block of East Church Street and pronounced dead at 11:34 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 30, according to the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office.

Rutt had last been seen on Friday, Nov. 29, 2024, in the Slatington/Walnutport area, wearing a gray jacket and jeans, police said. Known for traveling on foot, he was reported missing after he left home without his wallet or identification.

Loved ones described Rutt as a kind and memorable figure in the community who frequented trails and had a love of nature. His disappearance sparked weeks of searches and public appeals for information, with family and friends expressing concern for his well-being due to his medical and mental health needs.

An autopsy was completed on Thursday, but the cause and manner of death remain under investigation, pending additional forensic testing, the coroner’s office said.

Authorities from Pennsylvania State Police Troop M – Bethlehem, along with the Lehigh County Coroner’s Office, are continuing the investigation.

Anyone with information about Rutt’s disappearance is urged to contact PSP Bethlehem at 610-861-2026 or PSP Tips at 1-800-4PA-TIPS. Tipsters may remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information that helps resolve the case.

