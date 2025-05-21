25-Year Firefighter April Lubenetski Of Walnutport Dies Of Occupational Cancer

April Lubenetski, 47, of Walnutport, passed away at 8:28 p.m. on Sunday, May 19, surrounded by family and fellow first responders. Diagnosed with stage 4b cancer in August 2024, she continued serving her community as long as she was physically able.

April’s passing has been declared a line-of-duty death, attributed to occupational cancer—a disease caused by toxic exposures linked to firefighting. “Despite April's sudden diagnosis and willful fight, she would still be seen at the department, dedicating herself at various events that physically allowed her to continue serving,” said the Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Company, where she served since 2008.

April also worked as a Master Firefighter for the Borough of Emmaus for over two decades. She began her emergency service journey in May 1999 with the Catasauqua Fire Department, serving there until February 2006. She went on to support regional response teams including the Lehigh Valley Animal Response Team, LC SpecOps, and PA USAR Co. #3, as well as Han-Le-Co Fire Department. She was a proud member of IAFF Local 5004.

Her death came just three days after she received a fire and police escort from St. Luke’s Hospital to hospice care on Friday, May 16. “She fought valiantly; she was a trouper. Very strong, very brave lady and will be sorely missed,” said Lehigh Township Fire Chief John Haggerty.

April’s commitment to public safety was matched only by her compassion and determination, colleagues said. “She served with steadfast courage, unwavering determination, and honor. Her character, compassion, and dedication to her fellow firefighters shall never be forgotten,” wrote members of the Catasauqua Fire Department, who joined Emmaus and Lehigh Township in mourning her death.

April was also known for her academic and professional drive. She studied chemical dependency counseling at Northampton Community College and criminal justice at Kutztown University, and she was an EMT in addition to being a firefighter. She was a graduate of Northampton Area Senior High School and worked with Public Safety Solutions, LLC.

She lived in Walnutport with her husband, Shawn Lubenetski, who is asking the public to keep her memory and legacy alive by holding his family in their prayers.

A fire procession in April’s honor is planned for Saturday, May 25, beginning at the Emmaus Fire Department and ending at the Lehigh Township Volunteer Fire Company.

Funeral services will be held on Friday, May 31. More details will be shared by the family in the coming days.

