Vietnam Veteran, Northampton Firefighter, Blaine Horn, Dies On 9/11

Blaine W. Horn, 75, of Slatedale, passed away at his home, according to his obituary posted on Heintzelman Funeral Home, Inc.'s website.

He was known in his community as the former Fire Chief of Citizen’s Fire Company #1 for over 40 years and the current Fire Marshal of Slatedale, but his service to his community dates back much further.

Blaine has been an active member of various fire services for over 60 years, according to his obituary. "He served as Forest Fire Warden since 1975, and Assistant State Police Fire Marshal since 1976," as stated in his obituary.

He was also the owner and operator of B.W. Horn Fire Protection since 1979 "supplying many fire companies and businesses throughout Lehigh, Carbon, and Northampton counties with fire extinguishers and equipment with 24-7 service," as explained in his obituary.

Before all of his work for the community, he served his country "faithfully and honorably" in the US Army during the Vietnam War, as stated in his obituary.

He is survived by his son and daughter, their spouses, and three grandsons, as well as his former colleagues.

Blaine was a member of Good Shepherd United Church of Christ in Slatington where a visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 16 and his funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17.

"Interment with military and firefighter honors will follow the service at Slatedale Cemetery," as explained in his obituary.

Instead of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Citizen’s Fire Co. #1, Slatedale c/o the funeral home, P.O. Box# 196, Schnecksville, PA 18078-0196.

Click here to read his full obituary.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Slate Belt and receive free news updates.