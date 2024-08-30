Man Arrested With 'Weapon Of Mass Destruction' Was Wanted In Northampton County

Thomas Stocker Jr. was arrested on Friday, Aug. 30 in Monroe County, according to Slate Belt Regional Police. One of his charges is possessing or manufacturing weapons of mass destruction, police said.

On April 25, at approximately 10 p.m., a Slate Belt Regional Police Officer on patrol observed a male walking on the shoulder in the 800 block of Bangor Road. After making contact with this male, the Officer recognized him to be Thomas Stocker Jr, and knew he was currently wanted out of SBRPD and the Northampton County Sheriff's Office.

Stocker fled and resisted arrest, police said.

A bag that Stocker dropped during the physical confrontations was found. This bag contained a large amount of suspected methamphetamine, marijuana, psilocybin mushrooms, oxycodone, THC "dabs", marijuana in an edible form, scales, packaging material and various other drug paraphernalia, police said.

The bag also contained an unsecured explosive device, police said. This explosive device appeared to contain components designed to initiate a charge/explosive. The Bethlehem Bomb Squad was contacted and assisted in handling/ removing this device.

Stocker was being held on $50,000 bail, according to court records. His preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 11.

