Aidan Patrick Seitter, 20, was arrested after police were dispatched to 211 E. Pennsylvania Avenue for reports of a "highly intoxicated and violent" man at 1:28 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 1, 2025, authorities said.

Officers arrived to find Seitter "manifestly under the influence of alcohol," according to the release. When Suburban EMS arrived to provide treatment, Seitter allegedly became combative, spitting saliva at an officer in the ambulance, striking them, police said.

Seitter was transported to a local hospital for medical treatment before an arrest warrant was obtained, the release states.

He was taken into custody at 7:48 a.m. the same day and arraigned at the Northampton County Central Booking Center. He remains lodged in Northampton County Prison, police said.

Seitter is charged with felony assault of a law enforcement officer, summary possession/consumption of alcohol by a minor, summary harassment, and summary disorderly conduct, police said.

