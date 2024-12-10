Worcester Man Charged With Sharing Child Pornography: PSP Skippack

The 24-year-old man was arrested following a months-long investigation by the Pennsylvania State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation’s Computer Crime Task Force, according to the PSP release.

The investigation began with a proactive operation targeting the dissemination of child pornography on file-sharing networks, authorities said. Evidence uncovered between March 26 and July 30, 2024, led investigators to the man’s home on the 1300 block of Dell Road in Worcester Township, Montgomery County.

A search warrant was executed at the property on July 30, and forensic analysis of seized electronics provided further evidence, police said. The suspect was taken into custody on Nov. 27, 2024.

He faces felony charges of sexual abuse of children – child pornography possession, sexual abuse of children – child pornography dissemination, and criminal use of a communication facility, court records show.

The man was arraigned with bail set at $100,000 secured and is being held at Montgomery County Prison. His preliminary hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 10, 2024, before Magisterial District Judge Edward Levine.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Skippack and receive free news updates.