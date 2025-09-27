Nicholas A. Fountain, 38, of Collegeville, was arrested Wednesday by Pennsylvania State Police and is being held without bail at the Montgomery County Correctional Facility while awaiting extradition, according to court records.

The charges were filed in Harford County, Maryland, where investigators say Fountain engaged in sexually explicit conversations online with a detective posing as a 14-year-old boy named “Nate.” Charging documents allege Fountain sent explicit photos of himself and asked “Nate” to send images in return.

According to the affidavit, a Harford County Sheriff’s Office detective reviewed multiple Reddit posts made by Fountain under the username “pro_busy_87” before engaging with him directly. Those posts allegedly contained sexual content seeking relationships between older men and younger boys.

Fountain is facing charges of sexual solicitation of a minor and solicitation of a minor to engage in the production of child pornography, investigators said.

Fountain has served on the Skippack Township Board of Supervisors since 2013 and is currently vice chair, according to the township’s website. His campaign and business websites say he also runs Magnolia Enrichment Center in Skippack, Magnolia Children’s Academy in Gilbertsville, and a summer camp.

On Thursday, the Skippack Township Board of Supervisors released a statement:

“We were shocked to learn of the charges filed by the Harford County (Maryland) Sheriff’s Office against Nick Fountain, a member of the Skippack Township Board of Supervisors. We don’t know many details right now and are seeking to learn more from law enforcement. The details we do have, however, are deeply disturbing. If true, we call on Mr. Fountain to resign from the Board of Supervisors.”

Emails sent to families of the Magnolia centers said Fountain would no longer be affiliated with the facilities. The Gilbertsville location announced it would remain closed Friday to comply with state agencies and reopen Monday.

Fountain is expected to face an extradition hearing in Montgomery County before being transported to Maryland.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Skippack and receive free news updates.