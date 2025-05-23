Mostly Cloudy 57°

SHARE

Fatal Crash Closes Route 422 East In Montgomery County: PA State Police

A deadly crash involving a commercial vehicle has shut down Route 422 East in Montgomery County, Pennsylvania State Police announced on Friday, May 23.

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

A Pennsylvania State Police vehicle

 Photo Credit: Flickr by Seluryar at https://flickr.com/photos/90403972@N00/37347657494
Jillian Pikora
Email me Read More Stories

Troopers from the Philadelphia and Skippack stations responded to the fatal collision reported by a passerby as involving a silver SUV and a commercial motor vehicle, authorities said.

The crash happened on Route 422 East between the Oaks and Trooper Road exits. That stretch of highway is currently closed, according to Trooper Paul Holdefer.

Further details, including the number of victims or the cause of the crash, have not yet been released. Officials are urging motorists to avoid the area as the investigation and scene clearance continue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

to follow Daily Voice Skippack and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE