Fatal Crash Closes Route 422 East In Montgomery County: PA State Police

Troopers from the Philadelphia and Skippack stations responded to the fatal collision reported by a passerby as involving a silver SUV and a commercial motor vehicle, authorities said.

The crash happened on Route 422 East between the Oaks and Trooper Road exits. That stretch of highway is currently closed, according to Trooper Paul Holdefer.

Further details, including the number of victims or the cause of the crash, have not yet been released. Officials are urging motorists to avoid the area as the investigation and scene clearance continue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

